Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Unédic finishes 2017 in sevens as Bpifrance lines up

Unédic completed its funding programme for 2017 with a seven year benchmark on Tuesday, selling into a market eager for French paper. Bpifrance will look to capitalise on the same appetite after mandating for a Wednesday deal.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 21 Nov 2017

Bpifrance has mandated BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to sell a six year euro Reg S deal.

“We’re at the tail end of the year and there’s a great bid for French paper just now,” said an ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.95%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.80%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.71%
4 Barclays 15,034.43 23 7.28%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.14%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.08%
2 Citi 49,764.15 128 11.26%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.85%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,716.38 102 7.63%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,662.90 109 7.23%
2 UniCredit 32,850.81 112 7.05%
3 Barclays 31,876.57 76 6.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.81%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.67%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 93,349.49 315 7.35%
2 JPMorgan 93,202.80 530 7.34%
3 HSBC 80,436.02 287 6.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,740.76 209 5.18%
5 Barclays 65,629.97 205 5.17%