Ten Cate joins lev loan dividend recap gravy train

Buyers of leveraged loans have grown accustomed to sponsors and corporate owners paying themselves larger portions of the new debt their firms borrow.Investors have funded some €7.6bn of dividends during the first nine months of this year, Moody’s data show, more than during the 20 months ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.