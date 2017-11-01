Watermark
CFTC gives further no-action relief to Shanghai Clearing House

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has once again extended no-action relief to the Shanghai Clearing House, stating that it will not take action against it for not registering as a derivatives clearing organisation.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02:30 PM
SHCH will be allowed to clear certain swaps for US customers for the duration of the relief, which expires on February 28, 2018. The CFTC's division of clearing and risk first issued no-action relief to SHCH in May 2016, and has extended this once before,

