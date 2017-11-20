Private SLABS defaults improve, but effects of disasters not yet felt
Student loan ABS defaults in the post-crisis period have “significantly lowered” compared to pre-crisis deals, according to DBRS, but the percentage of loans in forbearance spiked sharply last quarter, driven by many borrowers in disaster stricken areas postponing payments.
In its third quarter student loan ABS tracker, DBRS states that the drop in default rates for post-crisis student loan ABS, referring to deals securitized from 2008-2017, can be attributed to tightening underwriting standards in the wake of the recession, in addition to favorable economic fundamentals such as
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.