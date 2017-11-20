Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US high yield issuers line up after $6.8bn pulled from sector

Investors pulled $6.8bn from US high yield mutual funds last week, but spreads ended last week unchanged and a busy line up of issuers have crowded the primary deal pipeline.

  • By David Bell
  • 20 Nov 2017

Last week saw $6.8bn of cash taken out of high yield mutual funds, the third largest weekly outflow on record according to analysts at CreditSights.

A research note from Bank of America highlighted that the leveraged loan market also suffered its highest outflows since January 2016, at $0.67bn, as investors ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.21%
2 BNP Paribas 17,658.36 110 6.51%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.64%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,293.34 81 5.27%
5 HSBC 14,165.38 91 5.23%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,956.59 58 7.34%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,746.86 54 7.12%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.24%
4 Credit Suisse 5,767.09 60 6.09%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.30 56 5.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 33,611.94 263 10.79%
2 Citi 26,772.36 213 8.59%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,057.11 221 8.04%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,500.21 166 7.54%
5 Barclays 20,380.66 139 6.54%