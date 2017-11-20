Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BAML sets pricing on Taurus CMBS

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has set initial price guidance on the sole UK sterling CMBS transaction of the year with a view to updating investors on Tuesday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 20 Nov 2017

The £350m Taurus 2017-2 CMBS is backed by a single loan secured on a portfolio of 127 last mile logistics properties in the UK and will be sold in five tranches, rated triple-A to double-B. All classes have an expected maturity of November 2022.

Initial price thoughts for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 110,142.00 315 13.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,965.47 280 11.34%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 81,461.44 248 9.63%
4 JPMorgan 58,998.35 186 6.97%
5 Credit Suisse 44,382.59 136 5.24%