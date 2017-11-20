BAML sets pricing on Taurus CMBS

The £350m Taurus 2017-2 CMBS is backed by a single loan secured on a portfolio of 127 last mile logistics properties in the UK and will be sold in five tranches, rated triple-A to double-B. All classes have an expected maturity of November 2022.Initial price thoughts for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.