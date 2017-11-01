Watermark
Afreximbank increases debut Samurai loan to $150m

Afreximbank has activated the accordion feature on a 'Samurai' loan, aimed at Asian banks, it signed in March, increasing the loan amount to $150m. Two new banks have joined the facility.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05:00 PM

The loan was initially signed for $100m-equivalent on March 31, with tranches of ¥4bn and $70m. The tranches have now been increased to ¥6.2bn and $100m.

MUFG is the loan's co-ordinator, bookrunner and facility and documentation agent. Bank of Taiwan, Gunma Bank, Shikoku Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust ...

