|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
Finnvera
|$2.5bn
|$2.5bn
|100%
|Nov 17
Kommuninvest
|Skr70bn
|Skr90bn-Skr95bn
($10.2bn-$10.8bn)
|76%
|Nov 17
|
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Sponsored content
Promoted By CGIF
Sponsored content
Promoted By Commerzbank
Sponsored content
Promoted By EIB
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Apple: download here
Android: download here
Kindle: download here
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
European Sovereign Bonds
Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)
Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)
Funding scorecard: Nordic agencies
This week's scorecard looks into the progress Nordic agencies have made heading into the final funding windows of the year