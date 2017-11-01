Watermark
Mediobanca takes size, duration and pays no NIP, in covered bonds

Mediobanca took advantage of robust market conditions, the limited funding window left this year, and the growing possibility of peripheral rates volatility next year to raise a €750m 12 year covered bond at a considerably lower level than BTPs.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:45 PM

The Italian issuer mandated Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit and its own syndicate on Friday morning for intraday execution.

Books opened with initial guidance of 33bp area over mid-swaps. After two hours, orders exceeded €1bn. 

After three and a half hours, when orders stood at €1.4bn, a ...

