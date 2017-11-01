Mediobanca takes size, duration and pays no NIP, in covered bonds

The Italian issuer mandated Crédit Agricole, Natixis, Santander, UniCredit and its own syndicate on Friday morning for intraday execution.
Books opened with initial guidance of 33bp area over mid-swaps. After two hours, orders exceeded €1bn.After three and a half hours, when orders stood at €1.4bn, a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.