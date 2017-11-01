Watermark
Go to Asia edition

France's HIT pays up for €1bn dual trancher in tricky week

French toll road operator Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport paid a hefty premium on Friday as it sold a dual tranche bond to help refinance its March 2018 note.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:00 PM

New issue premiums have varied wildly over the course of this week, which has been unusually volatile for equity and credit markets, by recent standards. HIT ended up at the wider end of the range.

The Baa3 rated subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure company Abertis mandated nine banks: ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 163,294.96 706 7.21%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 145,874.66 658 6.44%
3 Citi 127,752.89 678 5.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 104,384.32 441 4.61%
5 Barclays 98,658.25 443 4.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 28,518.16 133 8.84%
2 Barclays 23,676.33 96 7.34%
3 Deutsche Bank 21,735.71 91 6.74%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 19,062.99 99 5.91%
5 HSBC 18,594.73 88 5.76%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,956.59 58 7.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,650.01 53 7.04%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.26%
4 Credit Suisse 5,670.23 59 6.00%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.30 56 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 33,137.81 260 10.71%
2 Citi 26,387.36 211 8.52%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,967.98 220 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 23,387.98 165 7.56%
5 Barclays 20,291.53 138 6.56%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 26,338.01 130 6.35%
2 Deutsche Bank 26,020.82 93 6.27%
3 Barclays 25,912.14 118 6.24%
4 HSBC 25,331.41 120 6.10%
5 Citi 22,700.53 97 5.47%