Shandong Trust ready to pre-market $400m HK IPO

Joint sponsors BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International will start pre-marketing Shandong International's IPO on Monday, November 20.The mainland company is looking to raise around $400m through the flotation. It expects to begin bookbuilding around the end of November or early December, said another banker on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.