Barclays seals Sing dollar debut bond

UK bank Barclays made its first trip to the Singapore dollar market on Thursday, grabbing S$200m ($147.5m) from an opportunistic transaction.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 09:30 AM


The usually euro-focussed bank decided to add Singapore dollars to its wheelhouse of currencies after seeing a big arbitrage opportunity, as there was about a 50bp differential from what it would have paid for a euro bond, said a syndicate banker on the trade.

“If they don’t ...

