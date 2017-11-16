Bonds galore as Chinese issuers prep new deals

Binhai Investment Company has hired Guotai Junan International and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators, lead managers and bookrunners for a Reg S bond.
Meetings with fixed income investors will be held in Hong Kong on Monday and Singapore on Tuesday.The senior unsecured bond will be backed by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.