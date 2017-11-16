Watermark
Go to Global edition

Bonds galore as Chinese issuers prep new deals

A broad range of Chinese issuers have mandated banks to arrange roadshows in Hong Kong and Singapore early next week ahead of their dollar bond transactions.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 06:00 AM


Binhai Investment Company has hired Guotai Junan International and Standard Chartered as joint global co-ordinators, lead managers and bookrunners for a Reg S bond.

Meetings with fixed income investors will be held in Hong Kong on Monday and Singapore on Tuesday.

The senior unsecured bond will be backed by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,827.70 78 5.96%
2 UBS 13,644.76 81 5.88%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,547.81 52 4.54%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,904.98 52 4.27%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.25%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,109.09 210 8.14%
2 Citi 29,581.37 179 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,387.55 135 6.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,201.89 99 5.03%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.20%

Asian polls & awards