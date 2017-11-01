RMB round-up: PBoC eases liquidity, Stock Connect turns three, Neuberger Berman nabs PFM licence

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) conducted its largest weekly liquidity injection since January, the Stock Connect scheme celebrates its third anniversary this week, the Chinese authorities have extended a capital gains tax waiver, and Neuberger Berman was granted a private fund management licence for its China operation.

