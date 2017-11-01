Watermark
High yield without sin: investors are beginning to try

The march of responsible investing took a step into the high yield bond market this week, as both M&G and Candriam launched funds that will use environmental, social and governance factors to influence their investment choices.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 10:00 PM
The worlds of ESG investing and leveraged finance have had only limited overlap until recently. Levfin investors tend to be keenly focused on return and risk, and often invest over fairly short horizons. Leveraged loans often last no more than a year or two before being refinanced, while ...

