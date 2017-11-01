Angel Oak, JP Morgan add to busy RMBS primary pipeline

JPMMT 2017-5 is the fifth prime jumbo offering from the bank in 2017. The deal is sized at $671.68m, with an average loan balance of $952,747, one of the highest average balances in the prime jumbo RMBS segment, according to a presale from Moody’s.Meanwhile, Angel Oak ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.