Tricky 10s play well on BondMarker, with more to come

The BondMarker scores for 10 year dollar trades priced earlier this month will be revealed in the coming days, including a $1.25bn 2.5% print from Rentenbank and a $1.5bn trade from Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

  • By Tessa Wilkie
  • 04:00 PM
You have until November 23 to deliver your verdict on a $2bn 2.5% print from World Bank, which was priced on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields have spiked since September, making deals in the maturity — famously tricky to execute — an alluring prospect for public sector issuers, as they can offer investors a bit of yield without compromising their levels versus US Treasuries. 

Only five benchmarks scored on BondMarker so far this year have been dollar 10 years. But the choice of maturity is clearly a hit with voters.

Nearly all of the 10 year dollar deals scored have achieved above average scores, looking across the five available categories for scoring: pricing, structure/maturity, quality of the investor book, timing and performance. The five have all scored above average in the structure/maturity category.

The two most recent prints — a $1.5bn 2.5% November 2027 from Asia Development Bank and a $1bn 2.75% November 2027 from CPPIB Capital, both priced on October 24 — have achieved markedly higher scores than the average of all dollar deals printed in the same month.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.02%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.86%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.19%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.19%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.09%
2 Citi 49,664.19 127 11.25%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.86%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,616.38 101 7.61%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,566.65 106 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,598.85 110 7.06%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,658.06 85 6.86%
4 Barclays 31,414.11 74 6.81%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.73%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 92,555.46 527 7.38%
2 Citi 91,718.48 311 7.32%
3 HSBC 79,523.70 280 6.34%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,275.79 207 5.21%
5 Barclays 64,547.48 199 5.15%