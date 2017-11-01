Watermark
Festive mood in European levfin wipes US jitters

Borrowers and investors are marching on in the European leveraged finance markets, pricing some €1.5bn of high yield bonds while bankers have been able to tighten terms on new loan deals during syndication. The deals pulled earlier this week in the US are a fading memory.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:45 PM

“There is no evidence of meaningful impact whatsoever,” said a leveraged finance banker in London, referring to choppy market conditions in the US. “We have seen some idiosyncratic discrimination, but that is good because investors are awake and pick up on potential problems.”

The US high ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.20%
2 BNP Paribas 17,658.36 110 6.51%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,353.50 81 5.29%
5 HSBC 14,165.38 91 5.22%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,956.59 58 7.37%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,650.01 53 7.04%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.26%
4 Credit Suisse 5,670.23 59 6.00%
5 BNP Paribas 5,158.30 56 5.46%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,971.15 259 10.73%
2 Citi 26,371.28 210 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,356.24 217 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,942.90 163 7.46%
5 Barclays 19,846.46 136 6.46%