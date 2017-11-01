City of Vienna launches NSV, Schuldschein

Lead Helaba is offering investors margins of 15bp-20bp, 25bp-30bp and 35bp-40bp over Euribor for 10, 15 and 25 year notes. The 10 year margin the tightest from any Schuldschein issuer in 2017.The 15 and 25 year promissory notes are issued under the Namensschuldverschreibung (NSV) instrument, rather than the Schuldschein ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.