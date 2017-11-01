Watermark
Go to Asia edition

City of Vienna launches NSV, Schuldschein

The City of Vienna entered the Schuldschein market on Thursday with a €75m triple tranche transaction.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:30 PM

Lead Helaba is offering investors margins of 15bp-20bp, 25bp-30bp and 35bp-40bp over Euribor for 10, 15 and 25 year notes. The 10 year margin the tightest from any Schuldschein issuer in 2017.

The 15 and 25 year promissory notes are issued under the Namensschuldverschreibung (NSV) instrument, rather than the Schuldschein ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 340,388.96 1183 10.62%
2 JPMorgan 326,395.52 1109 10.18%
3 Citi 217,642.39 664 6.79%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 179,284.33 813 5.59%
5 Barclays 123,332.29 531 3.85%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,885.74 11 11.28%
2 Citi 3,305.25 10 9.59%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,979.73 13 8.65%
4 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China - ICBC 2,637.92 7 7.66%
5 China Development Bank Corp 2,162.50 2 6.28%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,543.40 76 7.20%
2 BNP Paribas 17,658.36 110 6.51%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,353.50 81 5.29%
5 HSBC 14,165.38 91 5.22%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 36,666.53 176 6.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,446.27 128 6.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,861.71 98 5.44%
4 BNP Paribas 30,621.82 184 5.40%
5 UniCredit 24,929.56 170 4.40%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%