EIB aids bond ‘shortage’ in zloty with tap

The tap was priced on Wednesday through ING and TD Securities at mid-swaps plus 48bp, which equates to 2.8bp over the 2027 Polish government bonds. The bond carries a coupon of 2.75%.The Polish government’s Z1.5bn July 2027 switch option last week left a gap in the market, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.