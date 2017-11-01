Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Achmea matches Aegon with seven year CPT

Achmea Bank issued its first conditional pass through covered bond, pricing in exactly the same steps with the same final result as Aegon had earlier this week.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:15 PM

Achmea was “as boring as it looked”, according to one banker that worked on the trade. 

The issuer followed Aegon this week with a similar €500m seven year Dutch conditional pass through.

At 6bp through mid-swaps the deal was priced exactly in line with Aegon, moreover the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,393.91 58 6.19%
2 UniCredit 8,981.83 70 4.88%
3 BNP Paribas 8,680.07 42 4.72%
4 Commerzbank Group 8,017.52 51 4.36%
5 LBBW 7,853.79 46 4.27%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 100,926.35 403 7.07%
2 Citi 93,037.92 523 6.52%
3 Goldman Sachs 92,751.55 477 6.50%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 87,599.70 357 6.14%
5 JPMorgan 82,763.75 390 5.80%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 80,566.24 406 11.03%
2 Goldman Sachs 71,584.44 401 9.80%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,004.31 304 9.72%
4 Morgan Stanley 70,388.03 294 9.63%
5 JPMorgan 69,337.21 301 9.49%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.52%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.45%
3 BNP Paribas 5,467.55 18 6.43%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 5,138.10 19 6.04%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.68%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,442.78 26 13.11%
2 HSBC 8,882.01 36 12.34%
3 BNP Paribas 5,367.46 26 7.45%
4 Citi 4,542.03 36 6.31%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.01%