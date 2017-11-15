Watermark
Upstart slashes cost of funds with latest securitization

Online consumer lender Upstart achieved new tights on a securitization that was priced on Wednesday, with spreads ratcheting tighter by 35bp–110bp across the capital stack.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 15 Nov 2017
Sole lead Goldman Sachspriced the $175m transaction on November 15, with the $91.5m ‘A’ notes pricing at 90bp over eurodollar spot forwards, approximately 35bp tighter than the ‘A’ notes on its debut deal in June. The $40.6m ‘B’ notes were priced at 190bp over swaps – 35bp ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 107,793.78 306 12.98%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,218.47 277 11.47%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 80,902.27 246 9.74%
4 JPMorgan 58,056.78 182 6.99%
5 Credit Suisse 43,977.05 134 5.30%