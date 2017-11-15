Upstart slashes cost of funds with latest securitization
Online consumer lender Upstart achieved new tights on a securitization that was priced on Wednesday, with spreads ratcheting tighter by 35bp–110bp across the capital stack.
Sole lead Goldman Sachs
priced the $175m transaction on November 15, with the $91.5m ‘A’ notes pricing at 90bp over eurodollar spot forwards, approximately 35bp tighter than the ‘A’ notes on its debut deal in June. The $40.6m ‘B’ notes were priced at 190bp over swaps – 35bp
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.