Nyrstar dives after €100m capital increase

JP Morgan and KBC Securities were bookrunners.
Launched after the market close, the deal was priced at €6.50, an 8.4% discount. Nyrstar had to issue 15.38m new shares, a 16.4% capital increase, at that price to reach the target proceeds of €100m.At launch, Urion Holdings, a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.