Paysafe reveals $2.4bn LBO loan as investor hunger grows

Investors are keeping pace with heavy issuance in the European leveraged loan market, with ticket sizes increasing in response to a rush of jumbo sized loans this week, including a $2.4bn equivalent deal from Paysafe.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 15 Nov 2017

“You see people with bigger cheques in the market,” said a debt adviser in London. “It’s definitely putting pressure on pricings [in favour of loan issuers], but a good execution of a multi-billion deal sends an optimistic message across the market.”

The European leveraged loan market started ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,521.09 76 7.29%
2 BNP Paribas 17,368.30 108 6.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,275.80 61 5.71%
4 HSBC 13,952.16 88 5.21%
5 Deutsche Bank 13,566.94 77 5.07%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,765.35 57 7.26%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,458.77 52 6.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.34%
4 Credit Suisse 5,670.23 59 6.08%
5 BNP Paribas 5,132.90 55 5.51%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,717.81 257 10.72%
2 Citi 26,199.86 209 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,064.81 215 7.88%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,771.47 162 7.46%
5 Barclays 19,846.46 136 6.50%