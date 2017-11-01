Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EU states hit sticking points on CCP recovery and resolution

European finance ministers are unlikely to reach a deal on clearing house (CCP) resolution when they meet on December 5, despite commitment from Estonia — which chairs the debate — to close an agreement by year's end.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 01:45 PM

Technical work on the file, which was unveiled one year ago by the EU Commission, is quite advanced. According to a document drafted by Estonia, and obtained by GlobalCapital, member states have already reached agreement on more than 30 articles.

But several points remain unresolved. According to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 387,158.30 1449 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 352,385.75 1598 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 338,337.93 1186 7.91%
4 Goldman Sachs 254,506.11 850 5.95%
5 Barclays 249,812.24 972 5.84%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 36,492.68 174 6.49%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,867.22 124 6.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,861.71 98 5.49%
4 BNP Paribas 30,331.76 182 5.40%
5 UniCredit 24,929.56 170 4.44%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,398.51 94 8.95%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,167.75 89 7.18%
3 Citi 16,822.49 103 7.04%
4 UBS 16,423.72 65 6.87%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,755.38 85 6.59%