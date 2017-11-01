OP issues tightest Nordic covered bond in rare fives
OP Mortgage Bank was set to price the first €1bn sized covered bond of the week on Wednesday and, despite offering hardly any new issue premium, the transaction found strong demand reflecting a popular but exceptionally rare tenor. At the same time, Switzerland's Valliant Bank issued its debut covered bond and Sparkasse Hannover issued a sub-benchmark Pfandbrief.
OP Mortgage Bank mandated Barclays
, Crédit Agricole
and its own syndicate to arrange the deal and set initial guidance for the Aaa/AAA/— rated deal due February 2023 at 9bp through mid-swaps. The reception was strong, with books surpassing €1.25bn around 90 minutes after the order book
