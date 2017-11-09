Investors transmit 5x orders for WTT HK’s debut

Initial price guidance for the five non call three was announced in the 5.875% area in the morning Asia time by left lead global co-ordinator Citi, as well as joint global co-ordinators HSBC and Standard Chartered.“The WTT name ticked a lot of boxes for investors,” said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.