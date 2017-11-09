Watermark
Go to Global edition

Manulife grows Sing dollar green market with tier two

Singapore’s green bond market cracked open a bit further on Tuesday when Canadian life insurer Manulife Financial Corp sold a S$500m ($367.5m) tier two bond, marking just the second green deal sold in the currency.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 10:00 AM


It was CDL Properties that sold the country’s first green bond in April, bagging a S$100m 2019. But despite its deal laying the foundation for more issuance, the Singapore dollar market remained quiet.

Even the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s efforts to encourage green trades were ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,024.29 77 5.68%
2 UBS 12,841.35 80 5.60%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,547.81 52 4.60%
4 Morgan Stanley 9,904.98 52 4.32%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.30%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,778.80 209 8.10%
2 Citi 29,501.49 178 7.76%
3 JPMorgan 23,387.55 135 6.15%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.03%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,034.80 121 4.22%

Asian polls & awards