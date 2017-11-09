Far East Horizon mops up excess liquidity with bigger loan

ANZ, CTBC Bank, DBS and United Overseas Bank arranged the facility, which was opened to participants at the end of September. The four retained $88m each, and brought in Nanyang Commercial Bank as a mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the same allocation.Each of the four ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.