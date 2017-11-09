Gulf Energy launches jumbo $726m Thai IPO

A five-strong bookrunner team began taking orders for the deal on Wednesday. The float consists of up to 533.3m primary shares, equal to 25% of the company’s enlarged share capital, which are on offer at Bt40-Bt45 apiece, giving the IPO a size of Bt21.3bn-Bt23.9bn.The deal is already ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.