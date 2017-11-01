Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Invictus follows Ellington debut in non-QM bond market

Non-prime mortgage aggregator Invictus Capital Partners has launched a new RMBS deal backed by mortgages that fall outside government sponsored enterprise buying programmes, following a debut deal from Ellington that was priced on Monday.

  • By David Bell
  • 07:45 PM

Ellington’s $138.55m debut transaction, EFMT 2017-1, was arranged by Nomura and sold $96.96m of senior triple-A notes at 75bp over swaps. Credit Suisse was also on the deal as co-manager.

Ellington said in its third quarter results presentation last week that it intended to use the securitization ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 106,011.94 302 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 95,218.47 277 11.54%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 78,942.83 241 9.57%
4 JPMorgan 58,056.78 182 7.04%
5 Credit Suisse 43,879.75 133 5.32%