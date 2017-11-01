Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BT calls home but not everyone picks up

The last time British Telecommunications sold sterling bonds, the global financial crisis was still beyond the horizon. It returned on Tuesday after more than 10 years only issuing in euros and dollars, but investors were not as welcoming as the issuer may have expected.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 03:00 PM

A syndicate manager away from the deal said that the premium on the trade's seven year euro tranche was negligible, in line with recent issuance. 

While the premium was more difficult determine for the 14 and 30 year sterling tranches, the banker had expected a better result. 

“I ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 158,538.45 682 7.16%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 138,850.00 627 6.27%
3 Citi 125,840.20 666 5.68%
4 Goldman Sachs 102,335.39 431 4.62%
5 Barclays 96,417.40 430 4.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 26,685.65 124 8.59%
2 Barclays 22,853.41 89 7.35%
3 Deutsche Bank 21,370.48 89 6.88%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,381.26 97 5.91%
5 HSBC 18,347.91 85 5.90%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,614.09 55 7.15%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.39%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.06%
5 BNP Paribas 5,066.23 54 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,415.45 254 10.71%
2 Citi 25,972.11 207 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,966.19 214 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,677.72 161 7.50%
5 Barclays 19,752.71 135 6.53%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 25,470.75 89 6.36%
2 Barclays 25,238.49 112 6.30%
3 HSBC 25,054.09 118 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 24,579.82 121 6.14%
5 Citi 22,382.02 94 5.59%