DBS joins sub-Euribor covered crew with Singapore sevens

After mandating Barclays, JP Morgan, Société Générale, UniCredit and its own syndicate team on Monday, DBS opened books on Tuesday for a seven year €500m no-grow with guidance of 3bp over mid-swaps area.After about three hours demand stood at almost €900m and the spread was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.