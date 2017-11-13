Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US high yield market spooked but issuers still piling in

After a long rally in US high yield credit, concerns over tax reform, weak earnings and merger struggles sparked a $2bn outflow from funds tracking the sector last week. Two energy issuers pulled deals during the week, but that did not stop three energy issuers stepping back into the market on Monday.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Nov 2017

A growing list of investor concerns across tax reform, merger activity and weak third quarter earnings reports knocked some of the wind out of the US high yield market last week.

Spreads in the high yield sector were 24bp wider over the course of last week, closing at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,521.09 76 7.36%
2 BNP Paribas 17,368.30 108 6.54%
3 Goldman Sachs 15,164.18 60 5.71%
4 HSBC 13,712.58 87 5.17%
5 Deutsche Bank 13,566.94 77 5.11%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,614.09 55 7.16%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 6.92%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.40%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.06%
5 BNP Paribas 5,066.23 54 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,415.45 254 10.71%
2 Citi 25,972.11 207 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,966.19 214 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,677.72 161 7.50%
5 Barclays 19,752.71 135 6.53%