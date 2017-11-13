Close Brothers keeps up steady flow of UK auto ABS
Hot on the heels of PSA’s UK auto lease ABS last week, Close Brothers announced Orbita Funding 2017-1 on Monday as the steady stream of UK auto ABS shows no sign of diminishing.
The new UK auto lease transaction follows last week’s Auto ABS 2017-UK1 from PSA Finance where £315m of triple-A rated two year notes were priced at 42bp over one month Libor. A week earlier BMW had issued £400m triple-A rated 1.8 year Bavarian Sky notes at 37bp and
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.