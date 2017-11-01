Subordinated debt in demand as Swedish krona market heats up

“While tier two debt was fairly common in 2015, this year we have seen growth in comparison to 2016. These are now popular products among Swedish investors”, said a banker in the market.“Particularly for stronger issuers, you get a relatively strong yield compared to corporate credit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.