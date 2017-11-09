Watermark
Details emerge on Wanda offshore loan negotiations

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties (DWCP) has chalked up a three-pronged plan to address problems related to one of its offshore borrowings. The deal was in danger of being accelerated after the company was downgraded by two credit rating agencies in September.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 11:30 AM

The loan had clauses that required DWCP to maintain its rating above a certain level. These were breached when Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s downgraded the company in late September.

DWCP was also supposed to notify banks in case it was selling assets exceeding 5% of its ...

