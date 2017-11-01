Watermark
SGX releases MSCI EM index derivs

Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday announced the launch of new derivatives products based on the MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI Emerging Markets Asia indices.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:00 AM

The newly launched net total return and price return futures are the "next stage" in the exchange's "comprehensive portfolio of Asian country specific equity and currency indices", SGX said. 

The news comes after SGX launched net total return index futures ...

