Watermark
Go to Global edition

Chinese developers seek HK$10bn club for HK project

Logan Property Holdings and KWG Property Holding, whose joint venture won the bid for a land parcel in Hong Kong in February, have approached lenders for a HK$10bn ($1.28bn) term loan to support construction of the project, said two sources.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 11:30 AM

Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Standard Chartered are among the banks that are involved in the deal as mandated lead arrangers, said the two sources whose firms are considering joining the facility.

In February this year, Logan Property ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,009.62 77 5.77%
2 UBS 11,342.00 78 5.03%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,378.68 51 4.61%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,861.82 46 4.38%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,600.25 49 4.26%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,608.07 207 8.11%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.77%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.16%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.06%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,900.80 120 4.21%

Asian polls & awards