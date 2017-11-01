Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€25.3bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|100%
|Nov 10
Belgium
|€35.1bn
|€35bn (ii)
|100%
|Nov 10
Denmark
|Dkr51.6bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)
|79%
|Nov 10
Finland
|€12.4bn
|c. €15.9bn (iv)
|78%
|Nov 10
France
|€187.5bn
|€185bn (v)
|100%
|Nov 10
Germany
|€135bn
|€152bn (vi)
|89%
|Nov ...
