Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

This week's scorecard looks into the progress European sovereigns have made heading into the final funding windows of the year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:15 PM
 BorrowerAmount raised Funding requirement Raised (%) Date 

Austria		 €25.3bn€20bn-€22bn (i)100%Nov 10

Belgium		 €35.1bn €35bn (ii)100%Nov 10

Denmark		 Dkr51.6bnDkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)79%Nov 10

Finland		 €12.4bnc. €15.9bn (iv)78%Nov 10

France		 €187.5bn€185bn (v)100%Nov 10

Germany		 €135bn€152bn (vi)89%Nov ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.05%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.88%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.80%
4 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.22%
5 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.21%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 53,214.46 124 12.17%
2 Citi 49,444.61 125 11.30%
3 HSBC 34,225.55 81 7.82%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,190.49 98 7.59%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.69%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 33,136.81 102 7.22%
2 UniCredit 32,501.87 109 7.08%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,465.17 84 6.86%
4 Barclays 31,317.13 73 6.82%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.77%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 91,855.71 504 7.42%
2 Citi 91,401.91 308 7.38%
3 HSBC 78,624.32 273 6.35%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 64,655.54 203 5.22%
5 Barclays 63,953.52 197 5.17%