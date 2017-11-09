Watermark
Hong Kong Airlines poised for loan market return

Hong Kong Airlines, which last accessed the international syndicated loan market in 2015, is working with a bank on refinancing that facility.

  By Shruti Chaturvedi
  10:00 AM

Far Eastern International Bank, which led the original $90m three year loan from late 2015, is in talks with existing lenders of HK Airlines for the refinancing, said two bankers at firms that participated.

The loan amount is likely to remain the same at $90m, but the margin, ...

