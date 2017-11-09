Hong Kong Airlines poised for loan market return

Far Eastern International Bank, which led the original $90m three year loan from late 2015, is in talks with existing lenders of HK Airlines for the refinancing, said two bankers at firms that participated.The loan amount is likely to remain the same at $90m, but the margin, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.