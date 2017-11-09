Manulife visits Singapore for tier two green bond

DBS Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered will lead the Reg S tier two transaction as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. Fixed income investor meetings will be held in Singapore on Monday.
S&P will rate the tier two bond A-, just below the issuer’s —/A/A- rating....
