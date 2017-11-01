Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Applications reopen for ISDA DC secretary role

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Thursday revealed that it is once again accepting applications for the role of Determinations Committee secretary, a body that carries out administrative duties for credit derivatives committees.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:15 PM
The news comes after the Intercontinental Exchange Benchmark Administration (IBA) was selected for the role by ISDA, which still serves as secretary, last December. But during a transition period that lasted longer than the initially planned six months, negotiations between the Determinations Committees and IBA over changes to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 380,632.74 1421 9.08%
2 JPMorgan 344,603.51 1541 8.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 332,839.14 1158 7.94%
4 Goldman Sachs 250,227.63 832 5.97%
5 Barclays 244,301.63 944 5.83%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.49%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.40%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.54%
4 BNP Paribas 29,693.30 178 5.40%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.50%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,158.98 91 8.96%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,002.77 87 7.20%
3 Citi 16,657.50 101 7.05%
4 UBS 16,418.30 64 6.95%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,658.85 84 6.63%