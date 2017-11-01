Applications reopen for ISDA DC secretary role
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Thursday revealed that it is once again accepting applications for the role of Determinations Committee secretary, a body that carries out administrative duties for credit derivatives committees.
The news comes after the Intercontinental Exchange Benchmark Administration (IBA) was selected for the role by ISDA, which still serves as secretary, last December. But during a transition period that lasted longer than the initially planned six months, negotiations between the Determinations Committees and IBA over changes to
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.