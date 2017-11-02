ICBC Leasing prices dual-trancher as 10yr Treasuries drop
ICBC Financial Leasing Co raised $950m from a dual-tranche transaction on Wednesday, as it focused on extending its maturity profile. But its 10 year struggled to gain traction, against a backdrop of falling 10 year US Treasury yields.
ICBC Leasing held a non-deal roadshow a few weeks ahead of the bond issuance. “These guys do investor marketing really well, making sure their stories are well-communicated with the investor base even outside of the deals,” said a debt banker close to the transaction. “And that really helps
