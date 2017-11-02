Watermark
Go to Global edition

ICBC Leasing prices dual-trancher as 10yr Treasuries drop

ICBC Financial Leasing Co raised $950m from a dual-tranche transaction on Wednesday, as it focused on extending its maturity profile. But its 10 year struggled to gain traction, against a backdrop of falling 10 year US Treasury yields.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 01:15 PM
ICBC Leasing held a non-deal roadshow a few weeks ahead of the bond issuance. “These guys do investor marketing really well, making sure their stories are well-communicated with the investor base even outside of the deals,” said a debt banker close to the transaction. “And that really helps ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,549.97 74 5.68%
2 UBS 11,298.05 77 5.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,948.76 48 4.50%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.46%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,585.69 49 4.34%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.09%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.86%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.24%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,078.44 119 4.31%

Asian polls & awards