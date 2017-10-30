Watermark
Orcel promotes key lieutenant in banking shake-up

UBS Investment Bank has shaken up the management of its corporate clients solutions division (CCS) in a series of moves that sees long-serving co-head William Vereker move to a executive vice chair role as the bank implements a regional management structure.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 11:15 AM

Andrea Orcel, president of UBS investment bank, said in a memo to staff that Javier Oficialdegui has been appointed head of CCS for EMEA, while Joe Reeceas will be head of CCS for the Americas.

The appointments of Oficialdegui and Reeceas follow that of David Chin as head of ...

