Watermark
Go to Global edition

ChemChina issues pricing for $5.5bn refi

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) sent indicative pricing for a $5.5bn refinancing to banks late last month.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 12:00 PM

It is understood to have reached out to two dozen lenders for the funds. GlobalCapital Asia reported on October 13 that the company was looking at two maturities, of three and five years, in a 70:30 ratio.

This means Baa2/BBB/A- rated ChemChina is borrowing $3.85bn from a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,549.97 74 5.68%
2 UBS 11,298.05 77 5.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,948.76 48 4.50%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.46%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,585.69 49 4.34%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.09%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.86%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.24%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,078.44 119 4.31%

Asian polls & awards