SG offers up additional roles to Keenan, Yao

Société Générale has given additional responsibilities to two senior bankers working in the research department of its corporate and investment bank.

  • By Morgan Davis, Rashmi Kumar, Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 12:00 PM

Mark Keenan has been named head of research for Asia Pacific, a position he takes on in addition to his existing role as global commodities strategist.

Based in Singapore, Keenan will report to Brigitte Richard-Hidden, global head of research, and to Yann Garnier, head of Asia Pacific global ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,549.97 74 5.68%
2 UBS 11,298.05 77 5.11%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,948.76 48 4.50%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.46%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,585.69 49 4.34%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.09%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.86%
3 JPMorgan 23,271.91 134 6.24%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,122.01 98 5.13%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 16,078.44 119 4.31%

