Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Carnegie and SEB launch Mr Green block trade

Three shareholders have mandated Carnegie and SEB to sell about 2m shares of Nordic online gambling company Mr Green in an accelerated bookbuild. The 4.9% stake is worth Skr122m (€12.5m).

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:30 PM

The selling shareholders include the company’s founders Henrik Bergquist, Fredrik Sidfalk and Mikael Pawlo. They are selling 11% of their combined stake.

The closing share price in Stockholm was Skr60.75, up a remarkable 61% from its level of around Skr38 in June.

Bergquist was listed as holding the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 379,450.20 1416 9.12%
2 JPMorgan 339,004.08 1531 8.15%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 328,729.17 1153 7.90%
4 Goldman Sachs 249,980.46 829 6.01%
5 Barclays 243,400.49 940 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.53%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.57%
4 BNP Paribas 29,089.88 177 5.32%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.52%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,158.98 91 8.99%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,770.27 86 7.12%
3 Citi 16,657.50 101 7.07%
4 UBS 16,418.30 64 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,388.78 83 6.54%