ISDA explores alternatives to English law for master agreements

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has begun to sound out market participants about alternative governing law clauses for the ISDA master agreement that could be used in case of a hard Brexit, with two European jurisdictions being considered as alternatives to the English legal system.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 01:30 PM

While not formally starting an initiative, ISDA has begun to explore the possibility of listing Irish and French law in the ISDA master agreements. 

The governing law on nearly all ISDA master agreements between counterparties in the European Union and European Economic Area is English, with both entities usually ...

