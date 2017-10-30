Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Liquid Telecom captures new Asia interest in Africa HY

Liquid Telecom’s $180m tap of its $550m 8.5% July 2022s has harnessed a growing interest from Asian investors for African high yield names.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 12:45 PM

The book for the tap reached $465m and 19% of that was from Asian investors — a bigger proportion than even the 17% sold into the US. Europe still accounted for the lion’s share of demand though, at 62%, while MENA and other African investors took 2%.

“It’s ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 150,597.37 658 7.00%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 132,207.77 608 6.15%
3 Citi 121,592.20 643 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 99,510.18 420 4.63%
5 Barclays 94,629.16 420 4.40%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 26,013.91 121 8.71%
2 Barclays 22,853.41 89 7.65%
3 Deutsche Bank 21,007.87 87 7.03%
4 HSBC 17,906.25 82 5.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,482.23 94 5.85%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,495.34 54 7.13%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 7.02%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.49%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.15%
5 BNP Paribas 5,001.23 53 5.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 31,715.40 248 10.63%
2 Citi 25,533.42 203 8.56%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,921.30 213 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,023.70 157 7.39%
5 Barclays 19,598.68 133 6.57%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 30,752.31 124 6.91%
2 HSBC 28,636.99 139 6.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 28,067.98 107 6.31%
4 Citi 26,298.23 124 5.91%
5 JPMorgan 26,181.24 150 5.89%